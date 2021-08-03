Dr. Richard Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chin, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Chin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF GRONINGEN / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Locations
Baptist Health Neurological Clinic2065 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-7250
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very pleased
About Dr. Richard Chin, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1558501460
Education & Certifications
- REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF GRONINGEN / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
