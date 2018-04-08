Overview

Dr. Richard Childs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Childs works at Baldwin County Eye Institute PC in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Astigmatism and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.