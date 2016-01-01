Overview

Dr. Richard Childress, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Childress works at Baptist Medical Group - The Endocrine Clinic in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.