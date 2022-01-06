Dr. Richard Cherlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cherlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Cherlin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Cherlin works at
Locations
Margaret Y. Lee, M.D.15899 Los Gatos Almaden Rd Ste 12, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1528
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cherlin listens carefully to all of our concerns. At my first visit with him, he hand-wrote at least 4 pages of notes. He found that not only did I gave zero Growth Hormone in my body, but I also had a tumor in my pituitary gland that caused it. He’s a wonderful, caring doctor.
About Dr. Richard Cherlin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1922060219
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Bronx Municipal Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
