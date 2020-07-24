Dr. Richard Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
DDA Plano4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Dallas Diagnostic Association4708 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6050Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chen has been my Dr for about 7 years. I was originally given an appointment with him because I didn't have a preference of doctors for the issue I was having. I am so thankful to have him as my Doctor as he always listens to you and explains symptoms and medical issues thoroughly. I have had multiple bad experiences with Doctors in the past just wanting you to get in and out... With Dr Chen there have been multiple times he has gone over over the allotted appointment times, because he is taking his time to ensure all your concerns are addressed and well explained. 10/10
About Dr. Richard Chen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1124131412
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
