Dr. Richard Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Nevada Cardiology Associates3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 400, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 996-1871
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chen is awesome. I've been a patient for over 10 years. He has a great bedside manner, explains everything and takes his time with you. His staff is great also.
About Dr. Richard Chen, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1083617138
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Duke University Medical Center
- State University Of New York
