Dr. Chazkel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Chazkel, MD
Dr. Richard Chazkel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus.
New York Cardiac Care40 Hurley Ave Ste 9, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-1811
- HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great Doctor!!! Only one that could help me. Please don't retire Dr. Chazkel.
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Chazkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chazkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chazkel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chazkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chazkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chazkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chazkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chazkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.