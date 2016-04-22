Dr. Richard Chazal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chazal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chazal, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Chazal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ind U Med Ctr
Dr. Chazal works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Physician Group - Cardiology9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 320, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chazal?
DR CHAZEL IS A VERY INTELLIGENT MAN, HE SPENDS THE TIME WITH HIS PATIENTS AND MAKES THEM FEEL AS THOUGH THEY MATTER TO HIM. MOST OF HIS STAFF IS VERY FRIENDLY AND GOES ABOVE AND BEYOND TO DO THE SAME. I HAVE RECOMMENDED HIM TO SEVERAL PEOPLE. I HAVE NEVER HAD A DR APOLOGIZE FOR SEEING ME LATE ( MAYBE 10 MIN.) HE IS VERY THOUGHTFUL AS WELL.
About Dr. Richard Chazal, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1013974435
Education & Certifications
- Ind U Med Ctr
- U South Fla Med Ctr
- U South Fla Med Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chazal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chazal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chazal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chazal works at
Dr. Chazal has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Heart Disease and First Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chazal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chazal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chazal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chazal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chazal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.