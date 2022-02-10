Overview

Dr. Richard Chase, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med.



Dr. Chase works at Center For Neurosciences in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.