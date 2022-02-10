Dr. Richard Chase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chase, MD
Dr. Richard Chase, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med.
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Chase for pain management since 2014 through today. I would recommend him to anyone. Unfortunately I have had numerous pain problems in my back, neck, knee and hip. I have had more surgeries then I can count. I don't know what I would have done without Dr Chase. To me he is an Angel on Earth and the most kind patient doctor I have ever gone to in all of my long years of life. He has been a great help in my pain management with injections for my different problems. After I had my second cervical fusion I was left with numb and painful hands and feet . I thought I was going to have to live with it. I saw doctor Chase and after several neck injections the pain and numbness disappeared and has not come back. To me it was like a miracle. His team is terrific and I mostly deal with Perfecto and Yvette. They are both very kind and helpful and have come to feel like family with as many times as I've been there.
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801918974
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Chase has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chase has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
