Dr. Richard Charlat, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Charlat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Aerospace Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Charlat works at Larry D. Walker, Ph.D. in Reno, NV.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renown Health
    85 Kirman Ave Ste 200, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-2862

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Charlat for over three years now and in these three years he has been my rock. He really takes the time to ask questions and understand what I’m going through. He is the most patient and caring doctor. I’ve had the privilege of having I wish I could give him 10 stars because he absolutely deserves it. He saved my life.
    sharla — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Charlat, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275554735
    Education & Certifications

    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    • Aerospace Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charlat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charlat works at Larry D. Walker, Ph.D. in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Charlat’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charlat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charlat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

