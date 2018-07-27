Overview

Dr. Richard Chapman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Chapman works at MIDWEST SURGICAL SPEC in Lima, OH with other offices in Ottawa, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.