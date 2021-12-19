Dr. Richard Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Chang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Locations
St. John Medical Center29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-8000
West Shore Womens Health29325 Health Campus Dr Ste 1, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 617-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very smooth and successful!
About Dr. Richard Chang, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
- Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
