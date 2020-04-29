Dr. Richard Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Chang, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Bay Area Cardiology Medical Group2700 Grant St Ste 106, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 937-1770
Walnut creek office1450 Treat Blvd Ste 220B, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 937-1770
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I first met Dr Richard Chang at John Muir hospital when I was having a heart attack, he placed three stents in and I spent three days in ICU. I was under the care of another Cardiologist when this occurred. The other Cardiologist was lacking in the bedside manor that I needed, so I immediately switched to Dr. Chang, and I am so thankful I did, he makes sure to take all the time I needed for any questions I had, and explained everything in detail to me. I highly recommend Dr Chang, because he will do everything he can to save your life!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean and Tagalog
- Debakey Heart and Vascular Center, The Methodist Hospital
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Seton Hall Sch Med Edu Trinitas Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Uc Riverside
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Korean and Tagalog.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
