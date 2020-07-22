Dr. Richard Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Locations
1
Graystone Eye2424 Century Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-2050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
2
Graystone Eye2311 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (704) 732-3796
3
Graystone Eye2060 Hickory Blvd Sw, Lenoir, NC 28645 Directions (828) 726-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
- 4 3445 PO Box, Hickory, NC 28603 Directions (828) 322-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Chang helped me with my eyes back in 2014.I have seen him a few times since.Would recommend him.Thanks Dr.Chang!!
About Dr. Richard Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chang works at
