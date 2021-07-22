See All Nephrologists in New York, NY
Dr. Richard Chan, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Richard Chan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Chan works at RICHARD CHAN, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard Chan, MD
    139 Centre St Ste 712, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 226-8027

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Gout Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 22, 2021
    Dr Chan is definitely one of my fathers best doctors. He has treated my fathers chronic disease for a long time. Dr Chan is very knowledgeable and personable. He has always treated my dad with the utmost attention and care. Without Dr Chan’s care, I don’t think my dad would be around now. I highly recommend Dr Chan.
    About Dr. Richard Chan, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275506438
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Ccny-Sophie Davis School
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan has seen patients for Gout, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

