Overview

Dr. Richard Chan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Chan works at RICHARD CHAN, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.