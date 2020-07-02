Overview

Dr. Richard Chamberlain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Chamberlain works at Precision Surgical in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.