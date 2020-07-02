Dr. Richard Chamberlain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamberlain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chamberlain, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Chamberlain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Locations
1
Phoenix4250 E Camelback Rd Ste K105, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 559-9310
2
Precision Surgical8776 E Shea Blvd Ste 106-610, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 559-9310
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a hernia repair surgery with Dr. Chamberlain about a month ago. He did a fantastic job answering all of my questions and explaining the process before the surgery. Additionally, Dr. Chamberlain and his team were fantastic with getting back to me in a timely manner for follow up questions while recovering. As someone who spends a lot of time researching the different options for surgeons and doctors, I'm glad I went with his practice and I'd highly recommend it to anyone searching online.
About Dr. Richard Chamberlain, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency Program
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamberlain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamberlain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberlain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chamberlain has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamberlain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberlain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberlain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamberlain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamberlain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.