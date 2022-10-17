Dr. Richard Cespedes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cespedes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cespedes, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Cespedes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Urology at Easton490 Cadmus Ln Ste 104, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-0560
UM Shore Medical Group - Neurology and Sleep Medicine at Queenstown125 Shoreway Dr, Queenstown, MD 21658 Directions (410) 820-0560
UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Chestertown126 PHILOSOPHERS TER, Chestertown, MD 21620 Directions (410) 778-1878
Umsmg Women's Health Obgyn Denton1140 Blades Farm Rd Ste 103, Denton, MD 21629 Directions (410) 820-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cespedes?
GREAT!! He is very kind, explained everything well!! Not rushed! Very aware of what my problem is and how to treat it! Makes you feel at ease!! Thank you Dr. Cespedes for your attention to my problem!!
About Dr. Richard Cespedes, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Center Aetc
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cespedes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cespedes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cespedes has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cespedes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cespedes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cespedes.
