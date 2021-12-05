See All Plastic Surgeons in Covington, LA
Dr. Richard Celentano, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Celentano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and AVALA Hospital.

Dr. Celentano works at Lakeshore Surgical Associates of Louisiana in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard Celentano, M.D.
    110 Lakeview Dr Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • AVALA Hospital

Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 05, 2021
    Dr. Celentano is very professional, explains his procedural, between Dr Celentano and Dr. Lagarde I have the A Team.
    Jeannette Davis — Dec 05, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Celentano, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Celentano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celentano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Celentano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Celentano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Celentano works at Lakeshore Surgical Associates of Louisiana in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Celentano’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Celentano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celentano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celentano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celentano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

