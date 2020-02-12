Overview

Dr. Richard Casey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.



Dr. Casey works at Atlantis Eyecare in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Pedro, CA, Torrance, CA and Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypertensive Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.