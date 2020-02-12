Dr. Richard Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Casey, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Casey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Casey works at
Locations
-
1
Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA200 Stein Plaza Driveway Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5000
-
2
San Pedro1360 W 6th St Ste 125, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 359-1290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Torrance22525 Maple Ave Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 803-9633
-
4
Dr. Dwayne K. Logan5120 W Goldleaf Cir Ste 20, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Directions (562) 938-9945Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
T. V. Scott M.d. Inc.323 N Prairie Ave Ste 201, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-5774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casey?
Dr. Casey is very professional and knowledgeable in his field and an excellent surgeon. His office and staff are excellent and courteous. Overall a pleasant experience dealing with the entire office.
About Dr. Richard Casey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1609890797
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- UCLA-Sepulveda VA Hosp
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey works at
Dr. Casey has seen patients for Blind Hypertensive Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.