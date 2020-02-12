See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Richard Casey, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Casey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Casey works at Atlantis Eyecare in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Pedro, CA, Torrance, CA and Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypertensive Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA
    200 Stein Plaza Driveway Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5000
  2. 2
    San Pedro
    1360 W 6th St Ste 125, San Pedro, CA 90732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 359-1290
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Torrance
    22525 Maple Ave Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 803-9633
  4. 4
    Dr. Dwayne K. Logan
    5120 W Goldleaf Cir Ste 20, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 938-9945
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    T. V. Scott M.d. Inc.
    323 N Prairie Ave Ste 201, Inglewood, CA 90301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 673-5774

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blind Hypertensive Eye
Diabetic Retinopathy
Corneal Diseases
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Diabetic Retinopathy
Corneal Diseases

Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 12, 2020
    Dr. Casey is very professional and knowledgeable in his field and an excellent surgeon. His office and staff are excellent and courteous. Overall a pleasant experience dealing with the entire office.
    M. Moore — Feb 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Casey, MD
    About Dr. Richard Casey, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609890797
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • UCLA-Sepulveda VA Hosp
    Medical Education
