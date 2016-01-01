Dr. Richard Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Casey, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Northlake Pulmonary Associates1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1326097759
- LSU Sch Med
- U Ky Coll Med
- U Ky Coll Med
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
