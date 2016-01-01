Overview

Dr. Richard Casey, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Casey works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.