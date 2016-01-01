Dr. Richard Carvajal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carvajal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Carvajal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Carvajal, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Sloan Kettering
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- New York University School of Medicine
