Dr. Richard Carter, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Carter, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medici and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Medical City Fort Worth.
Locations
Dallas Pain Consultants811 W Interstate 20 Unit G10, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 557-5036
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carter is one of a kind!!!! He has preformed surgery on both my husband and I now! He is everything you hope for in a physician and treats each patient as if they were family! I love Dr. Carter and his precious staff!
About Dr. Richard Carter, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medici
- University of Nevada, Reno
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
