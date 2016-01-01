Overview

Dr. Richard Carter, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Carter works at Atlanta Cancer Care in Conyers, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.