Dr. Richard Carpenter, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Carpenter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.

Dr. Carpenter works at Richard O. Carpenter M.d. Lc in Roswell, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard O. Carpenter M.d. Lc
    14 Norcross St, Roswell, GA 30075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 843-8216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autism
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Autism Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 13, 2018
We cannot say enough great things about Dr. Carpenter who has worked with our daughter for over fifteen years. He is a brilliant, compasdionate man who thinks wholistically. He is totally dedicated to improving the lives of his patients, more than any doctor we have ever seen!
— Jul 13, 2018
About Dr. Richard Carpenter, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639216575
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carpenter works at Richard O. Carpenter M.d. Lc in Roswell, GA. View the full address on Dr. Carpenter’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

