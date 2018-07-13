Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Carpenter, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Carpenter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Dr. Carpenter works at
Locations
Richard O. Carpenter M.d. Lc14 Norcross St, Roswell, GA 30075 Directions (800) 843-8216
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carpenter?
We cannot say enough great things about Dr. Carpenter who has worked with our daughter for over fifteen years. He is a brilliant, compasdionate man who thinks wholistically. He is totally dedicated to improving the lives of his patients, more than any doctor we have ever seen!
About Dr. Richard Carpenter, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1639216575
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Carpenter works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
