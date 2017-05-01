Dr. Richard Cardosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cardosi, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Cardosi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cardosi works at
Locations
Lakeland Office1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7850Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have the highest praise for the team of Cardosi/Lyons. Their sense of curiosity and skill provided a most unusual outcome to a usual hysterectomy operation. The finding of the bladder mass was attributable to their willingness to go beyond the specialty of gynecology and into the urinary. Thank you team Cardosi/Lyons. I love you both and Dr Graham Greene !
About Dr. Richard Cardosi, MD
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1396717575
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Genl Hosp, H Lee Moffitt Canc Ctr-U South Fla
- Tampa Genl Hosp-U South Fla
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardosi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardosi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardosi has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardosi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardosi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardosi.
