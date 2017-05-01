Overview

Dr. Richard Cardosi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cardosi works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.