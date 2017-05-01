See All Oncologists in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Richard Cardosi, MD

Oncology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Cardosi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cardosi works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeland Office
    1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 680-7850
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency








Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 01, 2017
    I have the highest praise for the team of Cardosi/Lyons. Their sense of curiosity and skill provided a most unusual outcome to a usual hysterectomy operation. The finding of the bladder mass was attributable to their willingness to go beyond the specialty of gynecology and into the urinary. Thank you team Cardosi/Lyons. I love you both and Dr Graham Greene !
    Janet Shackelford in Haines City, FL — May 01, 2017
    About Dr. Richard Cardosi, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396717575
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa Genl Hosp, H Lee Moffitt Canc Ctr-U South Fla
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Tampa Genl Hosp-U South Fla
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Cardosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardosi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cardosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cardosi works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cardosi’s profile.

    Dr. Cardosi has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardosi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardosi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardosi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

