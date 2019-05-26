Overview

Dr. Richard Cardone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cardone works at Richard Cardone MD in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Fort Mohave, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.