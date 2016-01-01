Overview

Dr. Richard Carballo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Carballo works at Aurora Medical Surgical Specs in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.