Dr. Richard Carano, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Richard Carano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ames, IA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Boone County Hospital, Mary Greeley Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Carano works at McFarland Clinic in Ames, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McFarland Clinic PC
    1015 Duff Ave, Ames, IA 50010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 239-4440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone County Hospital
  • Mary Greeley Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Diabetes Type 2
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2021
    I have seen Dr. Carano for more than 10 years for my diabetes. He has always been straight forward with me regarding what I am doing well and what I could improve - without shaming me for not being the perfect patient. He conducts a thorough exam from head to toe. He informs me of new or upcoming advances in diabetes management and he always asks about my family. I would highly recommend.
    — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Carano, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518954502
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Coll/Hosp
    • Gundersen Clin/La Crosse Lu
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
