Overview

Dr. Richard Carano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ames, IA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Boone County Hospital, Mary Greeley Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carano works at McFarland Clinic in Ames, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.