Dr. Richard Carano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Carano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Carano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ames, IA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Boone County Hospital, Mary Greeley Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Carano works at
Locations
-
1
McFarland Clinic PC1015 Duff Ave, Ames, IA 50010 Directions (515) 239-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone County Hospital
- Mary Greeley Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carano?
I have seen Dr. Carano for more than 10 years for my diabetes. He has always been straight forward with me regarding what I am doing well and what I could improve - without shaming me for not being the perfect patient. He conducts a thorough exam from head to toe. He informs me of new or upcoming advances in diabetes management and he always asks about my family. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Richard Carano, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1518954502
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll/Hosp
- Gundersen Clin/La Crosse Lu
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carano works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.