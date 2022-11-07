Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camino-Gaztambide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine|Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Locations
1
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camino-Gaztambide?
He has provided so much insight into my PTSD. He listens and works very hard to advocate for me. He sees me . I am so grateful for his dedication and kindness. He is very professional and cares about the well-being of your whole person. He is well rounded and awesome. I don’t know if I would be mentally stable and courageous without his help. The only issue I had was getting an initial appointment. There is plenty of need for psychiatric care and if I were not a healthcare professional. I would still be struggling to get an appointment. His colleagues are also very understanding and facilitates addressing healthcare concerns after hours and they are all just awesome. I’m blessed to have this great team of doctors.
About Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine|Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
- Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camino-Gaztambide has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Camino-Gaztambide using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Camino-Gaztambide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Camino-Gaztambide. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camino-Gaztambide.
