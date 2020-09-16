Dr. Richard Callari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Callari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Callari, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia.
They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 415 SE 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 760-7836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Callari is one of the best doctors I've ever seen! He diagnosed me with a sinus condition and performed surgery on my sphenoid sinus. He's thorough, knowledgeable, sympathetic, and highly skilled as a surgeon. It's easy to make appointments in his office and he's always very positive and energetic. His staff is friendly and courteous. They are also very efficient at getting procedures approved through insurance and getting prescriptions sent to the pharmacy. I truly could not recommend Dr. Callari more!
About Dr. Richard Callari, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174596290
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Med College Virginia
- Medical College of Virginia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
