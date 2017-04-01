See All Podiatrists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Richard Calhoun, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Calhoun, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Calhoun, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Calhoun works at Foot & Ankle Care Island Coast in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM
Dr. Megan Saltzman, DPM
10 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Care of the Island Coast PA
    13761 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 482-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Calhoun?

    Apr 01, 2017
    Dr Calhoun is young and new to Ft Myers and he is the best doctor I have seen for my achilles problem. He is very thorough in his exam and explains everything. He also gave me options that no one else has done including a respected orthopedic surgeon. I am so very impressed and SO glad I went to see him.
    C.C. Wheatcraft in Ft Myers, FL — Apr 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Calhoun, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Calhoun, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Calhoun to family and friends

    Dr. Calhoun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Calhoun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Calhoun, DPM.

    About Dr. Richard Calhoun, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043653041
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Calhoun, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calhoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calhoun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calhoun works at Foot & Ankle Care Island Coast in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Calhoun’s profile.

    Dr. Calhoun has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calhoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Calhoun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calhoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Calhoun, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.