Dr. Richard Calhoun, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Calhoun, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Locations
Foot and Ankle Care of the Island Coast PA13761 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Calhoun is young and new to Ft Myers and he is the best doctor I have seen for my achilles problem. He is very thorough in his exam and explains everything. He also gave me options that no one else has done including a respected orthopedic surgeon. I am so very impressed and SO glad I went to see him.
About Dr. Richard Calhoun, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1043653041
