Dr. Caldwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Caldwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Caldwell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Caldwell works at
Dowling & Caldwell MD PC417 S 4th St Ste B, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 543-9302
Riverview Regional Medical Center600 S 3rd St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 543-5200
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Caldwell is a excellent ENT doctor. I have been a patient since 2002. I don't believe you could find a doctor more concerned about your well being and answer your questions. Not only is he a awesome doctor he is a great friend.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1629182332
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
