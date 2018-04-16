Overview

Dr. Richard Byars, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Byars works at Oxford Surgical/Bariatric Clinc in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallstones and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.