Overview

Dr. Richard Burkett, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Burkett works at Richard Burkett Plastic Surgery in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.