Dr. Richard Burkett, MD
Dr. Richard Burkett, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Richard Burkett Plastic Surgery1770 E Broad St Ste 100, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 473-6969
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful, caring doctor. Great staff; efficient, courteous and helpful.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Med College Va
- Baylor University
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi State
