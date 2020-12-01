See All Dermatologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Richard Burgmeier, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Burgmeier, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa School of Medicine.

Dr. Burgmeier works at Perfect Skin Laser Center in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perfect Skin Laser Center
    2177 E Warner Rd Ste 105, Tempe, AZ 85284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 897-3623
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Scar Removal
Acne Surgery
Acne
Acne Scar Removal
Acne Surgery

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Birthmark Removal Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cellfina™ Treatment Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fractional Eyelift Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fraxel Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fraxel Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
HydraFacial Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Age Spot Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
LED Light Treatment for Acne Chevron Icon
LED Light Treatment for Skin Damage Chevron Icon
LightSheer® Hair Removal Procedure Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sculptra Injection Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Thermage Radiofrequency Treatment Chevron Icon
ThermiSmooth™ Non-Invasive Skin Smoothing Treatment Chevron Icon
ThermiTight™ Subdermal Skin Tightening Treatment Chevron Icon
ThermiVa™ Non-Invasive Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(45)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Dec 01, 2020
Had a great experience at perfect skin! Dr B did an amazing job on my filler
Anonymous — Dec 01, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Richard Burgmeier, MD
About Dr. Richard Burgmeier, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508845934
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Maricopa Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Iowa School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Creighton University B.S., Chemistry
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Burgmeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burgmeier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burgmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burgmeier works at Perfect Skin Laser Center in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Burgmeier’s profile.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgmeier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

