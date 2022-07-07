Dr. Richard Bunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Bunt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Bunt works at
Locations
Advanced Behavioral Care4031 Dixie Hwy Ne, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 622-3222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient since 2017 & I am very happy with him & his office staff! Very compassionate!
About Dr. Richard Bunt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1376619072
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- SUNY Albany
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bunt has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunt.
