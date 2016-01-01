Dr. Richard Buhl, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Buhl, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Buhl, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Jasper, GA. They graduated from Emory Dental School.
Dr. Buhl works at
Locations
-
1
Buhl Orthodontics9 S Main St, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions (706) 381-6859
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buhl?
About Dr. Richard Buhl, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1063697217
Education & Certifications
- Temple School Of Orthodontics
- Emory Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buhl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buhl accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buhl using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buhl works at
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Buhl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buhl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buhl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.