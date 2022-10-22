Dr. Richard Buckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Buckley, MD
Dr. Richard Buckley, MD is a Phlebologist in Milford, PA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Buckley works at
MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center303 W Harford St, Milford, PA 18337 Directions (570) 379-5531Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A clean, friendly, healthy environment, with staff that takes all necessary that takes all the necessary COVID-19 protocol;. The provider provided excellent conversation & educational bedside manner. I highly recommend this practitioner, support staff & medical facility.
About Dr. Richard Buckley, MD
- Phlebology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1215035456
- Cabrini Med Center|Elmhurst Hospital Center Mt Sinai|Morristown Mem Hospital|Morristown Memorial Hosp|Mount Sinai, NY|Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hosp
- Cabrini Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckley accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buckley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.