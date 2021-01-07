Dr. Buck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Buck, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Buck, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Buck works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sarasota Downtown1970 Golf St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 957-1000
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sarasota Cattlemen600 N Cattlemen Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 377-9993
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buck and the team at the Florida Cancer Center are exceptional. The check-in process was quick, minimal wait time, and Dr. Buck went above and beyond to explain everything to me.
About Dr. Richard Buck, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University Of Al Hospital
- University of Florida College of Medicine at Jacksonville
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buck works at
Dr. Buck has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buck speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.