Overview

Dr. Richard Buch, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, TX. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Buch works at The Dallas Limb Restoration Center at Lancaster in Lancaster, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.