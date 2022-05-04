Dr. Richard Buch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Buch, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Buch, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, TX. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and Dallas Medical Center.
Locations
The Dallas Limb Restoration Center at Lancaster2700 W Pleasant Run Rd Ste 260, Lancaster, TX 75146 Directions (214) 299-8843
The Dallas Limb Restoration Center4001 W 15th St Ste 290, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 304-7084Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
- Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He was great and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Richard Buch, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871596957
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University|George Washington University Med Ctr
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buch speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Buch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buch.
