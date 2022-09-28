Dr. Richard Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Bryan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Bryan works at
Locations
Arthritis Care2414 15th St, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 271-1813Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bryan is not only knowledgeable and thorough - he really listens and makes logical choices about how to help you reach your best quality of life. All without judgment and lecturing. These characteristics are not easy to find in a physician these days, unfortunately.
About Dr. Richard Bryan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1508952953
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan works at
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
