Dr. Richard Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Brown, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York University
Locations
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sarasota Downtown1970 Golf St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 957-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found him to be the best in the business. Friendly but serious. He treats the patient, not the disease.
About Dr. Richard Brown, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1659352383
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- University Of Minnesota
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
