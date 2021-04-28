Overview

Dr. Richard Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mammoth Lakes, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mammoth Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Brown works at Mammoth Orthopedic Institute in Mammoth Lakes, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.