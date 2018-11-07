Overview

Dr. Richard Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from The Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Pana Community Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Prairie Podiatry in Springfield, IL with other offices in Taylorville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.