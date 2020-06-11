See All Plastic Surgeons in Sun City, AZ
Dr. Richard Brown, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at Arizona Digestive Health in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sun City Office
    13640 N 99th Ave Ste 400, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 947-2455
  2. 2
    Natural Results
    11000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 947-2455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 11, 2020
    Share review Embed review Write an update Edit review I am a 65 year old male who works out everyday, eats right, etc, etc. I had no fat on me except for the "spare tire" on my lower abdomen. No amount of workouts, sit ups would make it go away. I went to Dr. Brown and was very pleased with the consultation. I had been to a couple others looking for the "right" doctor. I was confident he was right for me and his rate was very reasonable. I will say, not only is he great, his staff is also fantastic. The surgery was done in the Shaw Surgery Center in Scottsdale, and again, what a fantastic group of people. The following day after surgery, Dr. Brown called to see how I was doing which was nice. I had the natural swelling, however, within a week it started to go down. Within a month, the swelling was totally gone! It has been three months since the surgery and I only wish I had done it years earlier. It is nice to tuck a shirt in and have a flat stomach.
    Pat — Jun 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Brown, MD
    About Dr. Richard Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114124013
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
