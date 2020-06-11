Dr. Richard Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Brown, MD
Dr. Richard Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Sun City Office13640 N 99th Ave Ste 400, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (480) 947-2455
Natural Results11000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 947-2455
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Share review Embed review Write an update Edit review I am a 65 year old male who works out everyday, eats right, etc, etc. I had no fat on me except for the "spare tire" on my lower abdomen. No amount of workouts, sit ups would make it go away. I went to Dr. Brown and was very pleased with the consultation. I had been to a couple others looking for the "right" doctor. I was confident he was right for me and his rate was very reasonable. I will say, not only is he great, his staff is also fantastic. The surgery was done in the Shaw Surgery Center in Scottsdale, and again, what a fantastic group of people. The following day after surgery, Dr. Brown called to see how I was doing which was nice. I had the natural swelling, however, within a week it started to go down. Within a month, the swelling was totally gone! It has been three months since the surgery and I only wish I had done it years earlier. It is nice to tuck a shirt in and have a flat stomach.
About Dr. Richard Brown, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114124013
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- University Of Georgia
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
