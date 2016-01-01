Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Courtyard Nursing Care Center200 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 396-3770
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- 64 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
