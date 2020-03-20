Overview

Dr. Richard Broussard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Broussard works at Acadiana Gastroenterology Associates in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.