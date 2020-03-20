Dr. Richard Broussard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broussard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Broussard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Acadiana Gastroenterology Associates439 HEYMANN BLVD, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 269-0963
Acadiana Endoscopy Center443 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 269-1126
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Broussard for over twenty five years. He is absolutely the BEST! He truly cares about his patients!
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1639245798
- Scott and White
- Lsu Med Center
- LSU Med Ctr, Shreveport
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Broussard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broussard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broussard has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broussard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Broussard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broussard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broussard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broussard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.