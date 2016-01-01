Dr. Richard Bronfman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bronfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bronfman, DPM
Dr. Richard Bronfman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Conway Regional Health System.
Arkansas Foot Clinic1501 Aldersgate Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-1501
Conway Foot Clinic2525 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 329-7031
Jacksonville Foot Clinic301 N 1st St Ste D, Jacksonville, AR 72076 Directions (501) 835-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Surgical Hospital
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Conway Regional Health System
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Education & Certifications
- Foot Clinic Of Youngstown
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Connecticut
Dr. Bronfman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bronfman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bronfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bronfman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bronfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bronfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bronfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.