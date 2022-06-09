Overview

Dr. Richard Brenner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Program in Liberal Medical Education and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Brenner works at Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Hernia Repair and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.