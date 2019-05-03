Dr. Richard Brauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Brauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Brauer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Locations
Associates of Otolaryngology PC49 Lake Ave Ste 205, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 869-0177
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brauer is a very caring thorough physician who takes patients concerns seriously. He performed two very needed surgeries on my daughter. Her improvement is immense and I can't be more thankful. I would definitely recommend him to other families in the area.
About Dr. Richard Brauer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1841335163
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Brauer works at
